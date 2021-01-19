Meghan Markle 'suffered brutal assault at family life,' court rules

Meghan Markle's legal counsel argued that her letter to estranged father was an assault

Meghan Markle is fighting a British tabloid in court over a privacy breach case today (Tuesday).



Back in 2020, Meghan sued Associated Papers - publisher for The Mail on Sunday - for making her private letters to father, Thomas Markle, public.

During the court proceeding, the Duchess's legal counsel argued that Meghan's letter to her estranged father was an assault on "her private life, her family life and her correspondence."

As explained by Justin Rushbrooke QC, the hand-written letter was "a heartfelt plea from an anguished daughter to her father", sent "at his home in Mexico via a trusted contact ... to reduce the risk of interception."

Rushbrooke argued that the "contents and character of the letter were intrinsically private, personal and sensitive in nature" and Meghan therefore "had a reasonable expectation of privacy in respect of the contents of the letter."