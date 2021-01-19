Who slapped Mufti Qawi? TikTok star Hareem Shah reveals the real story

TikTok star Hareem Shah says her cousin slapped Ruet-e-Hilal Committee member Mufti Abdul Qavi, while she made the video going viral on social media of a woman wearing red slapping the cleric.



Shah told Geo News that she will continue to expose hypocrites and those who disguise themselves as respectful people.

In the video, the Mufti can be seen sitting on a bed using his mobile phone when a woman, dressed in red, startles him by slapping him across the face.

A day earlier, it had been reported that Shah was the woman in red in the video. But she told Geo News that it was her cousin who slapped the Mufti, while she made the video. She said Mufti Qawi should have been "sensible".

"When Mufti Qawi physically harassed me, he hit me with shoes," Shah said, adding that he used to talk to her from time to time.

Shah said Mufti Qawi had been invited to shoot for a TV programme in Karachi and that she had borne all his travel and accommodation expenses.

Meanwhile, Mufti Qavi says he doesn't know why he was slapped

Talking to Samaa TV, Shah had said she was irked by inappropriate statements made by Mufti Qavi to her and her friend.

“I have no regrets. If men like him are punished, there will not be rape in Pakistan.”