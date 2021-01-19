Donald Trump to reportedly pardon Lil Wayne from gun charges

Donald Trump may reportedly pardon around 100 people, including rapper Lil Wayne before his exit from the White House.

The rapper pleaded guilty to a federal gun charge and could be facing a 10-year prison sentence.

The Lollipop rapper had been embroiled in controversy after a photograph of him meeting Trump at the White House made rounds online.

Many speculated that the move was to endorse him for the presidential elections against Joe Biden, just days prior.

"Just had a great meeting with @realdonaldtrump @potus besides what he’s done so far with criminal reform, the platinum plan is going to give the community real ownership. He listened to what we had to say today and assured he will and can get it done," he said while sharing a photo of himself with the then-president online.

According to Fox News, Trump has a list of 50 to 100 people for pardons and commutations, which includes the rapper, that was finalised on Sunday.

According to sources, there is a chance that Trump’s administration will sign on the papers.