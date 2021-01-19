close
Tue Jan 19, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 19, 2021

Steve Martin quips he has no ‘fide resects’ after getting the COVID vaccine

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 19, 2021
Steve Martin quips he has no ‘fide resects’ after getting the COVID vaccine 

American actor Steve Martin announced on Sunday that he received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Detailing his experience of getting the jab, the Cheaper by the Dozen actor, 75, revealed that the entire process was as “smooth as silk.”

“Good news/Bad news. Good news: I just got vaccinated! Bad news: I got it because I’m 75. Ha!” he wrote on Twitter.

“The operation in NYC was smooth as silk (sorry about the cliché @BCDreyer!) and hosted to perfection by the US Army and National Guard. Thank you all, and thank you science,” he went on to say.

“I signed up ON line through an NYC dot gov website (sorry I don’t have the exact site), and waited IN line at the Javits Center,” he said.

“Right now, I’m having no fide resects,” he quipped. 


Latest News

More From Entertainment