close
Sun Jan 17, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
January 18, 2021

Ellen DeGeneres pays tribute to Betty White

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Jan 18, 2021

 American actress and comedian Betty White on Sunday celebrated her 99th birthday.

Celebrities and social media users paid tribute to the legendary actress. Among them was Ellen who send birthday greetings to Betty White in a Twitter post.

"Happy birthday, @BettyMWhite ! You’re a miracle in every way," she wrote on Twitter.


Latest News

More From Entertainment