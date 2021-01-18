Ellen DeGeneres pays tribute to Betty White

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American actress and comedian Betty White on Sunday celebrated her 99th birthday.
Celebrities and social media users paid tribute to the legendary actress. Among them was Ellen who send birthday greetings to Betty White in a Twitter post.
"Happy birthday, @BettyMWhite ! You’re a miracle in every way," she wrote on Twitter.