Sun Jan 17, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 17, 2021

Ben Affleck sheds light on his alcohol addiction

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Jan 17, 2021

Hollywood star Ben Affleck and his past struggle with alcohol is no news for the world.

And while the Batman actor has previously opened up about his ordeal with alcohol addiction and how it caused problems in his marriage with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, he is touching upon the topic once again.

During a chat with The Hollywood Reporter’s Awards Chatter podcast, the Argo actor said: “I started drinking too much around the time of Justice League, and it’s a hard thing to confront and face and deal with.”

“If you knew how many actors and directors and writers were alcoholics or compulsive in some way — I mean, it’s the most ordinary thing in the world in Hollywood,” he went on to say.

“I’ve worked with actors who showed up drunk! And that was not me. I drank, like, alone in my living room and just passed out, like, with scotch. But I got sober,” he continued.

He went on to reveal that he has now been sober for a while and feels “as healthy and good as I’ve ever felt.”

“It took me a little while to get it — I had a few slips, like most people — but I feel really good,” he said.

