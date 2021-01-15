close
Fri Jan 15, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 15, 2021

Fans left wondering for a new album as Rihanna dazzles in abstract photoshoot

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 15, 2021

Singing sensation Rihanna dropped jaws when she  shred multiple posts from her shoot for Essence Magazine.

Taking to Instagram, the Rude Boy hit maker shared several snaps, photographed by Lorna Simpson, when she can be seen engulfed in gorgeous abstract scenes.

The artistic composition left fans speculating for a long-awaited album, which the diva has yet to confirm.

Needless to say, album or no album, fans were floored over the shots.

Take a look:





