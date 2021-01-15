Cardi B ‘overwhelmed with happiness’ as she lands first leading role in a film

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
US singer and songwriter Cardi B has said that she was ‘overwhelmed with happiness’ as she has landed her first leading role in a film Assisted Living.
The hip-hop star previously had a small role in 2019 crime-drama Hustlers.
Grammy winner Cardi B will play a crook turned elderly woman in the Paramount’s upcoming film Assisted Living.
Responding to her latest role, the I Like It singer tweeted, “Work & life is about to become 10x harder but I’m overwhelmed with happiness.”
She further said, “When you have opportunities in your hands TAKE THEM ALL!,” Cardi B further said.
Cardi B rose to fame in 2015 when she began appearing on US reality TV show Love & Hip Hop: New York.