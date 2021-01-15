Cardi B ‘overwhelmed with happiness’ as she lands first leading role in a film

US singer and songwriter Cardi B has said that she was ‘overwhelmed with happiness’ as she has landed her first leading role in a film Assisted Living.



The hip-hop star previously had a small role in 2019 crime-drama Hustlers.

Grammy winner Cardi B will play a crook turned elderly woman in the Paramount’s upcoming film Assisted Living.

Responding to her latest role, the I Like It singer tweeted, “Work & life is about to become 10x harder but I’m overwhelmed with happiness.”

She further said, “When you have opportunities in your hands TAKE THEM ALL!,” Cardi B further said.

Cardi B rose to fame in 2015 when she began appearing on US reality TV show Love & Hip Hop: New York.