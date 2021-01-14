Jeffree Star reveals an influx of rappers sliding into his DMs after Kanye West scandal

Jeffree Star says he has been getting numerous messages from other rappers after Kanye West affair

Jeffree Star revealed he has been receiving a horde of messages from rappers after reports of an alleged affair with Kanye West spread like wildfire.

Taking to Twitter, the beauty guru said he is definitely not dating the Yeezy founder, but has been getting numerous messages from other rappers.

“I’m definitely NOT sleeping with Kanye, but the amount of rappers in my DM’s is wilddddd [expletive]. Time to make a hit song in bed,” Jeffree tweeted.



Initially addressing the rumours that he is going out with Kanye, Jeffree released a video on his YouTube channel, titled 'Addressing The Kanye Situation.'

“Me and Kanye have never hung out, and this whole thing is really funny,” Jeffree said in the video.