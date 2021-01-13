Kardashian family drop $300k on 30 Rolex watches for KUWTK crew

As Keeping Up With the Kardashians came to an end after 15 long years, it is needless to say that the crew who stuck by the family deserve nothing less than a standing ovation.

But the Kardashian family thanked the crew in their own lavish way.

Kim, Khloe, Kourtney and momager Kris are said to have splashed out $300,000 on 30 Rolex watches to surprise the team on Friday, which was their last day.

The clan thanked everyone with "speeches and sent well-wishes after the show wrapped" while the crew members shared their thoughts saying that they stuck by the family's side because it was "fun working with the family".

According to TMZ, the luxury timepieces saw "a lot more tears, excitement and thanks".