Victoria Beckham reflects on life-changing moment when she left 'Spice Girls'

Victoria Beckham said 'it was scary to close a chapter that defined' her

Victoria Beckham came forth reminiscing upon the time she realised its time to bid farewell to her iconic band Spice Girls.



The singer-turned-fashion designer penned a letter to her future self, that got published in British Vogue.

"2020 and 2021 are in the distant past, but you've carried the lessons of that time with you," Victoria reflected.

"I hope you are reading this on a beach, surrounded by all the people you love! Give them huge hugs for me (wait, am I the shortest in the family now?!). You've experienced more togetherness with your family than you ever imagined possible (all 293 days of it and counting), and it is something you'll no doubt cherish," she added.

Recalling her famous Spice Girls persona and how she called it quits with the band, Victoria wrote, "It was a life-changing moment—while singing and dancing was fun for you, it wasn't your passion," she confessed. "That day, you started your quest to uncover your own dreams. It was time to step away from being a Spice Girl. For the first time, you were venturing out on your own, and it was terrifying."

The 46-year-old said "it was scary to close a chapter that defined" her.

