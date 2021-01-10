Liam Payne sheds slight on the complications of co-parenting in a pandemic

Liam Payne sheds light on the multitude of struggles he is facing when attempting to co-parent his son Bear during the height of quarantine.

He shed light on it all during an Instagram Live session this Thursday. During that conversation, Payne admitted that he hasn’t been able to see his son Bear Grey for a long time, due to ‘complications’.



Payne was quoted saying, "I went and saw Bear today. We had a little hangout which was quite nice as I hadn't seen him in a couple of weeks.”

The fears surrounding the pandemic are so severe that he makes sure to get himself tested each time he visits. "I have to make sure I'm negative before I go over and see him so it's having to wait that couple of days before you can test.”

The impact of covid-19 has been so severe that despite being “only up the street” Payne is finding visitations “dead complicated.”