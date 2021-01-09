close
Sat Jan 09, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 9, 2021

Amber Heard hits back at Johnny Depp after he claimed she lied about donation

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Jan 09, 2021

Hollywood star Amber Heard has broken her silence about ex-husband Johnny Depp’s legal team’s recent claims about her.

In a statement issued to E! News, the Aquaman actor denied claims by Depp’s lawyers about her not donating the money from her divorce settlement to charities, like she had previously announced she would.

On behalf of the actor, her attorney Elaine Bredehoft said: "Amber has already been responsible for seven figures in donations to charitable causes and intends to continue to contribute and eventually fulfill her pledge.”

"However, Amber has been delayed in that goal because Mr. Depp filed a lawsuit against her, and consequently, she has been forced to spend millions of dollars defending Mr. Depp's false accusations against her,” she went on to say.

A spokesperson of a Los Angeles Children’s Hospital told E! News: "Due to circumstances of the litigation, CHLA is legally precluded from sharing details about the case publicly."

