Ivanka Trump extremely 'hurt' by Karlie Kloss' remarks over Capitol Hill riots

Ivanka Trump was left 'surprised and hurt' by sister-in-law Karlie Kloss’ remarks about the seige

Ivanka Trump revealed her thoughts after Karlie Kloss went public with her statement over the Capitol Hill riots by Trump supporters earlier this week.

As per sources, Ivanka was left “surprised and hurt” by sister-in-law Karlie Kloss’ social media comments, mostly because of how close they are.

Condemning Trump's speech wherein he called rioters 'patriots', Kloss, who’s married to Josh Kushner — the younger brother of Ivanka’s husband, Jared — tweeted, “Accepting the results of a legitimate democratic election is patriotic. Refusing to do so and inciting violence is anti-American.”

A friend of the family revealed: “The tweet was brought to Ivanka’s attention and she was mostly surprised because they’re so close and talk on a regular basis, but never really about politics.”

“Karlie likes to position herself publicly as an activist, yet she’s never approached Ivanka on any of the issues [the model has] championed like paid maternal leave, women in STEM and criminal justice reform," the insider added.

“Karlie is public with her politics, but privately shies away from discussing them,” they said. But they are very close and they really enjoy each other’s company, so Ivanka is hurt," the source further said.