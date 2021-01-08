Game of Thrones' The Mountain to face Irish boxer Steven Ward in Dubai

Hafthor Bjornsson, who played The Mountain in 'Game of Thrones', is set to take on Irish boxer Steven Ward in an exhibition bout in Dubai on January 15.

The fight, originally scheduled in Iceland next week, has been moved to Dubai due to Covid restrictions.



Bjornsson - who has set a world record for the deadlift after lifting 1,104 pounds (501 kg) at Thor’s Power Gym in Iceland - is reportedly using the bout as preparation for his Las Vegas fight against fellow strongman Eddie Hall later this year.

The 32-year-old Icelandic actor and strongman will take on his British rival in September, with the fight already billed as ‘the heaviest in history’.

But before that, Bjornsson will clash with former WBO Intercontinental light-heavyweight champion Ward.

Previously speaking about facing Bjornsson, Ward told Belfast Live: "It all sort of came out of the blue, and it is something different.

"It is a bit left-field but when the opportunity was put to me I said yes. Boxing in the current climate is difficult, and getting fights is tough."

He added: "My last fight was in September, and it could be February or March before I fight professionally again, and I have a young family."

Steven Ward, a cruiserweight from Belfast, was originally down to fight the former World's Strongest Man champion in Iceland, but their three-round match has now been moved to Dubai because of Covid restrictions.