Fri Jan 08, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 8, 2021

Fans go wild after Zayn Malik teases new song ‘Vibez’

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 08, 2021
Zayn Malik teased his new song 'Vibez' via a Twitter post and fans predict it is from his 'masterpiece' album. 

Fans of British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik went into a tizzy after they got treated to a sneak peak of his upcoming track.

On Thursday, Zayn teased his new song Vibez via a Twitter post and fans predict it is from his 'masterpiece' album. 

The lyrics of the song are as follows: “Don’t keep me waiting/ I’ve been waiting all night to get closer/ And you already know I got it for ya,” the song’s chorus goes. 

“You know the vibes, know the vibes, put it on ya/ If it movin’ too fast, we go slower/ Baby, lose it from me, mediocre/ You know the vibes, know the vibes.”

Zayn's Twitter announcement showed an empty auditorium and a stage with the curtains drawn.

Check it out

According to Pop Crave, the song is titled Nobody is Listening and is a part of Zayn's forthcoming album Vibez which features 11 songs.

