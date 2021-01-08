Gigi Hadid wants action against anarchists who stormed Capitol Hill

Gigi Hadid on Thursday joined celebrities to condemn violence in Washington DC.

Hadid used her Instagram account to take a dig at US President Donald Trump whose supporters stormed Capitol Hill.

Taking to her stories she shared a screenshot of Trump's old tweet which read, "Anarchists, agitators or protesters who vandalize or damage our federal courtroom in Portland or any federal building in any of our cities or states will be prosecuted under our recently reenacted statues and monuments Act. Minimum ten years in prison. Don't do it".

"Your words I expect you to prosecute these anarchists," Gigi Hadid captioned her story.



