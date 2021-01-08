close
Thu Jan 07, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 8, 2021

Gigi Hadid wants action against anarchists who stormed Capitol Hill

Entertainment

Web Desk
Fri, Jan 08, 2021

 Gigi Hadid on Thursday joined celebrities to condemn violence in Washington DC.

Hadid used her Instagram account to take a dig at US President Donald Trump whose supporters stormed Capitol Hill.

Taking to her stories she shared a screenshot of Trump's old tweet which read, "Anarchists, agitators or protesters who vandalize or damage our federal courtroom in Portland or any federal building in any of our cities or states will be prosecuted under our recently reenacted statues and monuments Act. Minimum ten years in prison. Don't do it".

"Your words I expect you to prosecute these anarchists," Gigi Hadid captioned her story.


