Tue Jan 05, 2021
Entertainment

Web Desk
January 5, 2021

Miley Cyrus touches on her thoughts behind ‘drowning in emotions’ amid covid-19

Renowned singer songwriter Miley Cyrus recently opened up about the realities to online dating, relationships and personal boundaries during a candid discussion according to IANS.

She claimed, “The only time that I ever felt like I was acting in my personal life is in relationships that were no longer working for me.”

“So I just encourage people to be logical – don’t drown in emotion, make your [expletive] list, look at what somebody is contributing and what someone is subtracting from your life, and then make an executive decision. If you’re not happy, get the [expletive] out.”

Near the end the Grammy award winning singer shed light on her current dating habits and admitted, "It's been a really interesting and challenging [time] for any sort of dating or meeting people.”

In regards to her decision to date amid a pandemic the singer assured fans by saying, “I am definitely not going to be doing anything that's irresponsible for myself or for other people … it's just ridiculous for anybody that won't take the right precautions to keep each other safe. It's [expletive] up."


