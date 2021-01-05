Miley Cyrus touches on her thoughts behind ‘drowning in emotions’ amid covid-19

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Renowned singer songwriter Miley Cyrus recently opened up about the realities to online dating, relationships and personal boundaries during a candid discussion according to IANS.
She claimed, “The only time that I ever felt like I was acting in my personal life is in relationships that were no longer working for me.”
“So I just encourage people to be logical – don’t drown in emotion, make your [expletive] list, look at what somebody is contributing and what someone is subtracting from your life, and then make an executive decision. If you’re not happy, get the [expletive] out.”
Near the end the Grammy award winning singer shed light on her current dating habits and admitted, "It's been a really interesting and challenging [time] for any sort of dating or meeting people.”
In regards to her decision to date amid a pandemic the singer assured fans by saying, “I am definitely not going to be doing anything that's irresponsible for myself or for other people … it's just ridiculous for anybody that won't take the right precautions to keep each other safe. It's [expletive] up."