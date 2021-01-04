Kim Kardashian, Kanye West leading separate lives as trouble in paradise continues

American rapper Kanye West and model Kim Kardashian have been facing bumps in their marriage since quite a while.



As per the latest intel, the two have no plans of mending things and getting back to living with one another as the trouble in paradise continues for the pair.

A little birdy told HollywoodLife that the rapper will continue to live in Wyoming and has no plans of reuniting with his wife and kids who are currently in Los Angeles.

A source close to the family shared the details to the portal, saying: “Kanye is taking time and space to work on himself and is spending a lot of his time in Wyoming.”

“It sounds like he has no plans to return to LA anytime soon, at least not full-time, but Kim is OK with that. He has an amazing support system around him which does help put Kim at ease,” the source went on to say.

“[He’s] in a better place when he’s there and Kim needs to be in LA and wants the kids with her. She does her best to keep their lives normal. They communicate daily and he’s in touch often on FaceTime and also the phone with the kids,” they continued.

“Right now, Kanye is focusing on Kanye while Kim holds down everything in LA and keeps the kids’ lives normal,” they added.