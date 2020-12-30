Kate Middleton once ended Prince Harry’s relationship unknowingly

Prince Harry and his unstable past relationships have hardly been forgotten, despite him now being happily married to Meghan Markle.

The Duke of Sussex had been in a serious relationship with Chelsy Davy and the two had stayed strong for six long years—until she realized what she was getting herself into.

Royal expert Robert Lacey claims in his book, Battle of Brothers that it was Kate Middleton who ultimately got her brother-in-law out of that relationship.

“In 2011, after more comings and goings, she finally decided to go—and it was, ironically, Kate and William’s grand and glorious wedding that spring that did it for her,” wrote Lacey.

“According to a friend, she told Harry that she could never make the sacrifices she had witnessed Kate making, particularly when it came to molding her life around the unremitting attention of the press,” the book said.

Later in 2016, Davy opened up about her struggles, as she was quoted by Daily Mail, saying: “It was so full-on: crazy and scary and uncomfortable. I found it very difficult when it was bad. I couldn’t cope… I was trying to be a normal kid and it was horrible.”

Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas had also ended ties with him for very much the same reason.

Lacey claimed in his book, via the Daily Star, “In 2014, she was said to have been ‘completely spooked’ after watching the TV coverage of William and Kate touring New Zealand with baby George in tow.”

“That was not the way she would want to enjoy her eight-month-old son, she regretfully explained to Harry,” he wrote.