Tue Dec 29, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 30, 2020

Billie Eilish warns fans after losing over 100,000 followers in an hour

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 30, 2020
Billie Eilish's fans on Instagram dropped from 73 million to 72.9 million in a single hour

Billie Eilish has come forth reacting to the loss of over 100,000 followers on Instagram.

The Bad Guy singer is however undeterred by the drop in the number of her followers, after she posted a picture of a woman's body resembling a snake.

Owing to this, Billie  actually lost about 100,000 followers—from 73 million to 72.9 million—following the Instagram Story.

Reacting to the same,  the singer posted a side-by-side comparison snap on her Instagram Story with the caption, "LMFAOOO y'all babies smh" along with a couple of skull head emojis.

Billie often calls out her own fans on Instagram often. Just last week she asked her followers to stop making fun of her green highlights.

"I have a fun story to tell you, but first: [expletive] you guys. Stop making fun of me," said the star. "My god. I'm [expletive] making you an album. I will not put it out if you keep making fun of my hair. Shut up!"

