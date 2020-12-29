Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to talk about feminism in new podcast series

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ready to kick start their podcast project with Spotify and the two appear to have narrowed down some topics as well.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will reportedly begin their podcast series with the themes of racial justice and gender equity as well as environmental stewardship.

This was revealed through the legal documents they submitted to the US Patent and Trademark Office to secure Archewell Audio as their brand for the podcasts.

Their submission is, at present, under examination by the copyrights attorneys.

As per them, their brand will create, “Downloadable podcasts, audio programs, and audio books, all in the field of current and topical events, education, science, literature, racial justice, gender equity, environmental stewardship, youth empowerment, health, mental health, and commentary on topics of current and general interest.”

Apart from that, it will also cover content through “satellite, global computer networks, websites, wireless devices, mobile web applications, webcasts, and on-demand streaming media”.