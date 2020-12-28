Gigi Hadid has a picture with Taylor Swift that was never shared

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Gigi Hadid was asked by a fan to share an unseen picture with Taylor Swift. The supermodel on Sunday shared a throwback picture with the American singer on Instagram while answering fans' questions.
Gigi, who recently welcomed a baby girl with Zayn Malik, posted the picture to her Instagram stories.
"idk if this was ever shared? (sic)" she wrote and added that the picture was taken in 2015.