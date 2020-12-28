close
Mon Dec 28, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 28, 2020

Gigi Hadid has a picture with Taylor Swift that was never shared

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 28, 2020

Gigi Hadid was asked by a fan to share an unseen picture with Taylor Swift. The supermodel on Sunday shared a throwback picture with the American singer  on Instagram while answering fans' questions.

Gigi, who recently welcomed a baby girl with Zayn Malik, posted the picture to her Instagram stories.

"idk if this was ever shared? (sic)" she wrote and added that the picture was taken in 2015.

 


