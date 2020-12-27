Snoop Dogg chooses not to react to Eminem's diss track

Eminem took shots at Snoop Dogg and Machine Gun Kelly in his latest album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B".

While Machine Machine hit back at Em in his cryptic tweets, those who were hoping Snoop would respond to Eminem's recent subliminal diss were left disappointed as he made no reference to the Detroit native in his latest Instagram post.



On Saturday, he shared a throwback video of his performance with Dr.Dre.

Posted on Instagram, the video of the duo's performance was made in 1993.

In the track titled "Zeus", Slim Shady reportedly took shots at Machine Gun Kelly and also tried to settle a score with Snoop Dogg.





