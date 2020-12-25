Sophie Turner says she misses her 'belly' after giving birth to first child

British actress Turner, 24, who played Sansa Stark on “Game of Thrones,” and Joe Jonas, a member of pop band the Jonas Brothers, married quietly in May 2019.



Earlier this year, Sophie gave birth to a girl with her husband, the first child for the celebrity couple.



The actress on Wednesday shared multiple pictures to her Instagram stories as she interacted with her fans in the "Post a pic of" session.

When a fan asked her to share a picture of something she does still miss, the "Game Of Thrones" star posted a photo from her days of pregnancy with a caption that read, "My Belly".



