Wed Dec 23, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
December 23, 2020

Margot Robbie gushes over her new film 'Barbie', calls it her 'Everest'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec 23, 2020

Australian actress Margot Robbie opened up about her upcoming movie, saying   live-action 'Barbie' will give fans something totally different.

The charming actress called her forthcoming adventure her “Everest” and claimed the film will give fans 'something totally different'.

"The IP, the name itself, people immediately have an idea of, ‘Oh, Margot is playing Barbie, I know what that is,' Margot, playing as Barbie and also producing the film under her LuckyChap production company, told the Hollywood Reporter.

She continued: "But our goal is to be like, whatever you’re thinking, we’re going to give you something totally different — the thing you didn’t know you wanted.'

Robbie and her production partners kept plot details under wraps, but said: “You think you know what that movie is with Margot as Barbie, but Greta and Noah have subverted it, and we can’t wait to get into that one.”

Margot Robbie  also geared up to enthrall fans  in a new 'Pirates of the Caribbean' film in which she  will be seen showing  'lots of girl power'.

