BTS’s Jimin sheds light on his Billboard win: 'it's so unreal'

BTS’s Jimin is over the moon and eternally grateful towards ARMY for making his Billboard wins possible.So much so that he candidly shed light on his feelings during a recent interview with Vanity Fair.



There he admitted to feeling 'moved' by the outpour of love and support from the ARMY community and even compared this Billboard win to a Grammy nomination.

Jimin was quoted telling the publication, “Achieving #1 on the Billboard ‘Hot 100’, it’s kind of like…Although we recently got nominated for a GRAMMY, the feeling of getting #1 on Billboard Hot 100 is different because the Billboard ‘Hot 100’ is inclusive of all worldwide music.”

He even tugged at the heart strings of his fans when he claimed, “The fact that we got #1 made me think that our music, our sincerity, is touching so many people.”

At the end of the day, “Realizing that we are reaching people and really connecting with them, I think that was the most meaningful part.”



