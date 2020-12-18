Eminem drops his 16th track ‘Music To Be Murdered by: Side B’

US rapper and songwriter Marshall Bruce Mathers, professionally known as Eminem, has dropped surprise deluxe version of his Music To Be Murdered By.



The Detroit singer released the 16-track record ‘Music To Be Murdered by: Side B’ on Friday.

Eminem turned to Instagram and announced the release of the new alum.

Sharing the poster of the new track, the musician wrote, “Uncle Alfred heard you screaming for more... enjoy Side B.”

It features Dr. Dre, Ty Dolla $ign, DJ Premier, and Skylar Gray.

The new album features 13 full songs with three skits.

Eminem dropped ‘Music To Be Murdered By’ earlier this year and it became an instant hit.