Queen Elizabeth burning with rage over Prince Harry, Meghan Markle US disaster

[embed_video1 url=videoid6212919506001 style=center playertype=bc] Prince Harry, Meghan Markle leave Queen Elizabeth infuriated with major blunder in the US

Queen Elizabeth is enraged and burning with fury after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry broke royal tradition with their Time's 100 PSA.



The Duke and Duchess received flak for speaking up on US politics as royal family members, something which is highly forbidden in the royal fold.

This has left the Queen infuriated, as revealed by Express UK royal correspondent, Richard Palmer.

Owing to the breach, Harry's retention of military titles will be discussed when Queen Elizabeth reviews the Megxit plan in March.

Taking to Twitter, Palmer wrote, "Nothing has been decided yet but I imagine both sides will make the split permanent," referring to Harry and Meghan's royal exit.

Before Joe Biden won the November presidential election, the couple posted a video, where Harry said: "It's vital that we reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity."

