Queen Elizabeth seems to break royal Christmas tradition this year

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, who traditionally celebrate Christmas at Sandringham House on the Sandringham Estate every year, will remain at Windsor Castle this year.



The Queen and Prince Philip will reportedly open the grounds of their private Estate to the public, which may help them recuperate money.

Sandringham estate is privately owned by the Queen and has traditionally been managed by her husband Prince Philip. Following his retirement from royal life in 2017, the Duke has spent most of his time at Sandringham.

The Queen and Prince Philip will follow the plan and stay away from their private estate due to the coronavirus pandemic.



A Buckingham Palace spokesperson recently told a media outlet: 'Having considered all the appropriate advice, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor.'

Sandringham's grounds will be opened to the public for a special ticketed event instead. The move will allow visitors to explore Sandringham's woodlands.



The event will take place on Thursday and will run from December 17 until January 17. As per reports, adult tickets are currently on sale for £14 while children's tickets cost £10.

A description of Luminate on the Sandringham Estate's website reads: "Luminate Sandringham the captivating light trail will take you on a mile-long path around the stunning woodlands and Country Park at Sandringham. Warm up by the fire pit, toast marshmallows and indulge in delicious festive food and drinks from Sandringham Courtyard."

Sandringham is usually open to the public and makes revenue to support its running from its shop and cafes but had to close its doors for much of the pandemic. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip will remain at Windsor Castle this Christmas.

