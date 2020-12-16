close
Wed Dec 16, 2020
December 16, 2020

Prince Harry ‘can no longer cope’ with mapped out US lifestyle: report

Prince Harry has been dubbed akin to a caged bird during his time in US by experts.

This claim was brought forward by royal biographer Angela Levin. During one of her segments with talkRADIO listeners she shed light on the Duke’s current predicament.

She was even quoted saying, "Poor Harry can't really do it because he's spontaneous. I still like him very much in spite of what he's done. He's spontaneous, it comes from his heart. She's got it all prepared, she's an actress after all."

"At some point, you have to show your real life not always the acting up. I've noticed that both she and Harry have a new intonation when they speak. They say a sentence, long pause, another sentence, long pause. Then they give three reasons why something is good. I find it all to be so formulaic."

