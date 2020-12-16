Kylie Jenner tops Forbes’ list of world’s highest-paid celebrities 2020

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
US reality TV star Kylie Jenner has made it to the Forbes’ list of world’s highest-paid celebrities for the year 2020, followed by her brother-in-law Kanye West.
According to the annual list, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star topped the list with a whooping $590 million earned last year.
The makeup mogul’s earnings were followed by her brother-in-law Kanye West.
Kim Kardashian’s husband netted $170 million this year.
According to Forbes, Kylie Jenner received bulk of the earnings from the sale of 51 percent of her Kylie Cosmetics company to the publicly-trade Coty.
The list shows that world’s highest-paid celebrities earned a combined $6.1 billion before taxes and fees, a $200 million drop from 2019.
Other stars who made it to the list included Roger Federer with $106m, Cristiano Ronaldo $105m (£780m) and Lionel Messi $104m.