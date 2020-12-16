Prince Harry, Meghan Markle take home the crown of 'most tweeted about royals' of 2020

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's popularity keeps on growing by the minute

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle break barriers everyday carving their own path to success.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's popularity keeps on growing by the minute, and due to this, they are 2020's most tweeted about royals!

According to a list compiled by Harper's Bazaar, Meghan came on top, while Harry came in second, amassing 20 million tweets made related to them in 2020.

The figures shows a staggering 30% increase since 2019, with regards to how many people tweeted about Harry and Meghan.

Following the Sussexes, Queen Elizabeth came in at the third position, while Princess Diana came in fourth. Prince Charles was the fifth most tweeted about royal on the list.

"The season four release of The Crown on Netflix majorly contributed to this conversation, with fans coming together on Twitter to talk about the new episodes and share their reactions, generating over half a million Tweets about the series since its premiere," Jenna Ross, Twitter's senior manager of entertainment partnerships, told Harper's Bazaar.