Taylor Swift sheds light on ‘Woodvale’ release speculations

After doing a deep dive for an Easter egg hunt, Taylor Swift’s fan base became convinced that the singer was gearing up to release another album called Woodvale in March 2021.

However, the singer soon put a stop to it all via a personal statement during her interview on the Jimmy Kimmel Live show.

Swift was quoted saying, “Basically, when I was making ‘Folklore’ — the album that came out back in July — I was too afraid to unveil the title of the album to even my closest teammates and management. I didn’t tell anyone the album title before it came out.”

In her statement the singer also revealed the real reason ‘Woodvale’ appeared on her album covers, “I came up with a fake code name that had the same amount of letters as ‘Folklore,’ chose a random name, chose ‘Woodvale,’ wanted to see how it would look on the album covers, mocked them up, and then decided, ‘I don’t actually wanna have a title on the album covers,’ and we forgot to take the fake code name off of one of them.”