close
Mon Dec 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 14, 2020

Khloe Kardashian's simple but meaningful advice will get you thinking

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Dec 14, 2020

Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian has kicked off the week with positive vibes and shared a piece of advice with her fans.

In a post on Instagram, she shared some words of wisdom with a message of living gratefully.

The simple message resonated with her fans as they took to the comments to agree with the Good American founder.

Khloe in particular has seemed to be very generous and grateful as of late as she took her daughter True Thompson on a charity drive to donate toys in a bid to bring in some holiday cheer.

Take a look:



Latest News

More From Entertainment