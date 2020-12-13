Kate Middleton brutally trolled Prince Harry with a hilarious Christmas gift

Prince Harry and Kate Middleton share quite a cordial relationship with their banter often even cracking up the sternest of the royal family members.



Such was the case one Christmas over at the palace when the Duchess of Cambridge’s savage present for Harry unleashed chuckles around the room.

For the unversed, the royal family has a long-standing tradition of purchasing cheap and amusing gifts for one another rather than buying something serious.

And while many of the members have come up with some side-splitting gift ideas to poke fun at one another, Kate won the round when she gifted Harry a ‘grow-your-own-girlfriend’ kit.

That was, perhaps, a dig at the prince’s notoriously known tumultuous dating life during his days of yore before he married Meghan Markle.