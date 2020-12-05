Esra Bilgic and Ozge Torer’s dazzling photo wins hearts

Leading Turkish actresses Esra Bilgic and Ozge Torer’s dazzling photo is doing rounds on the internet and has won the hearts of their fans.



Esra Bilgic essays the role of Halime Sultan in Dirilis: Ertugrul while Ozge portrays the role of Bala Hatun, the wife of Osman in Kurulus Osman.

The photo has taken the internet by storm after it appears on the Instagram.

In the picture, both actresses could be seen smiling and flashing their eyes on the camera.



The popularity of Esra Bilgic and Ozge skyrocketed with their stellar performance in the historical dramas.

Meanwhile, Esra, 28 is also currently seen in romantic crime drama series Ramo.

Earlier, Esra took to Instagram and shared her stunning snap from the sets of Ramo with caption, ““A shadow play begins. The shadows are playing a brutal trick with us tonight.”



