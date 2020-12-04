Bushra Ansari prays for speedy recovery of her ‘dearest’ friend Behroze Sabzwari

Veteran Pakistani star Bushra Ansari has prayed for speedy recovery of her ‘dearest’ friend Behroze Sabzwari, who has been tested positive for coronavirus.



Bushra turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo with Behroze and prayed for his early recovery.

She wrote, “My dearest friend Behroze Sabzwari..get well soon..love u loads..”

In the comment section, the Aangan Terha actress also disclosed that Behroze had been diagnosed with Covid-19.

Bushra commented with folded hands, “Covid…please pray for his speedy recovery.”

Earlier, Behroze’s son Shahroz Sabzwari said that his father will be discharged from the hospital in a day or two as his health was improving.

He also appealed the fans for speedy recovery of his father.