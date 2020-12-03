Ayeza Khan treats fans with her bridal look

Pakistan’s versatile actress Ayeza Khan delighted her fans with her bridal look as she shared a series of photos from a recent styling session on her Instagram page.



The much-adored TV star is also loved for making fashion statements as she keeps on mesmerising fans with her ethereal beauty in gorgeous outfit by sharing pictures from her photo sessions.

In the pictures, Ayeza Khan looks an eastern bride in the hand embroidered red and pink dress. The Mehar Posh actress dazzled in the gorgeous attire encompassing tradition with a touch of modernity.

Danish Taimoor's sweetheart also rocked heavy traditional jewelry that served her as a beauty elevator.

The Pakistan's popular star is being lauded for her role of 'Mehar' in the ongoing drama serial of Geo Entertainment.



Ayeza Khan has brilliantly worked in developing her own niche as a top actress to etch her name in the mind and hearts of the audience forever.