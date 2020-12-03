close
Thu Dec 03, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 3, 2020

Ayeza Khan treats fans with her bridal look

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Dec 03, 2020

Pakistan’s versatile actress Ayeza Khan delighted her fans with her bridal look as she shared a series of photos from a recent styling session on her Instagram page.

The much-adored TV star is also loved for making fashion statements as she  keeps  on mesmerising fans with her ethereal beauty in gorgeous outfit by sharing pictures from her photo sessions.

 In the pictures, Ayeza Khan  looks an eastern bride in the hand embroidered red and  pink dress.  The Mehar Posh actress  dazzled in the gorgeous attire  encompassing tradition with a touch of modernity. 

Danish Taimoor's sweetheart also rocked heavy traditional jewelry that served her as a beauty elevator.

The Pakistan's popular star  is being lauded for her role of 'Mehar' in the ongoing drama serial of Geo Entertainment.

Ayeza Khan has brilliantly worked in developing her own niche as a top actress to etch her name in the mind and hearts of the audience forever.

Latest News

More From Entertainment