BTS: Jimin’s heartfelt donations leave ARMYs gushing: ‘He’s an angel’

BTS’s Jimin has a heart made of gold and his ARMYs can attest to his kindhearted community donations.

For those unversed with BTS's sucess, per Forbes, the group's total networth in 2019 was worth about US 50 million, but after Big Hit Entertainment’s CEO Bang Si-hyuk, handed over 1.4% of the total shares of the company to the seven boys, their network spiked to a whopping US 108 million.

Before and after recieving this monetary flex, Jimin went above and beyond for his community a number of times.

Nicknamed ‘angel’ he not only donated school uniforms to Hoedong Elementary School’s graduating pupils according to Soompi, but also gave US 88,000 to the Busan Metropolitan City Office of Education for school lunches for low-income families in April 2019. Other sizable donations worth US$26,000 were also made to the Busan High School of Art in the same year.

According to Soompi, even in the height of the pandemic Jimin carried out his loving drive and donated 100 million won ($84,076) to the Jeonnam Future Education Foundation.