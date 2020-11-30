Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘excited’ to celebrate Christmas at their first independently-bought home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will celebrate their second Christmas as a married couple at their first independently-bough home in California with 19-month-old son Archie and Duchess’ mom Doria Ragland.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very 'excited' to decorate their over $14 million Santa Barbara mansion for the holiday season.

Last year, they celebrated their first Christmas as couple with Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, at her Canada house.

The IB Times reported that Meghan and Prince Harry might be joined by Doria Ragland for Christmas this year as well.

Currently, Doria Ragland has been supporting and guiding her daughter Meghan as the former had been a key part of Duchess’ support system after painful pregnancy loss, according to reports.

Since July, Doria Ragland is making sure that Meghan and Prince Harry have someone to look after them and their son Archie.

Meghan and Harry are currently living with son Archie in their $14 million mansion in Montecito, California after they resigned as senior royals earlier this year.