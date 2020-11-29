Prince Harry slammed amid title row: ‘You can't have all the toys!’

Prince Harry has recently been issued another warning at the hands of a royal expert, reportedly for wanting to keep his royal titles.

This warning was made by royal expert Marlene Koenig. During her interview with Express UK she explained, "Actions have consequences. Mind you, I am pro-Harry and Meghan but I do think there are some things where you have to suck it up. You made a decision, you can't have all the toys."

During the course of her interview she even touched upon how pivotal it is for the crown to support the duo moving forward. "That being said, the palace needs to support them in what they do. The palace needs to just let them do it. Now when we go to titles, the only person who has a title here is Harry.”

"Meghan has those titles by marriage only, when she went into St. George's she was Ms Meghan Markle but when she came out she was Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Sussex with the rank of a princess of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland."

"It would take an act of Parliament with royal assent to remove the peerage. In the Plantagenets, especially the Tudors and stuff they used to remove titles by attainder and then chopped off your head, that is not going to happen anymore."

However, it is important to note that the Queen might never push the couple to forfeit their royal titles, and in that case, they could simply appease royal fans by choosing to sign their names down as Meghan Markle, Sussex and Prince Harry, Sussex during future engagements.