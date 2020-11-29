Engin Altan aka Ertugrul, wife Neslisah’s latest loved-up snap wins hearts

Leading Turkish actor Engin Altan Duzyatan aka Ertugrul and his wife Neslisah Alkoclar’s PDA-filled photo from the weekend has won the hearts of the fans on social media.



Engin Altan Duzyatan’s wife Neslisah turned to Instagram and shared the loved-up photo with hubby and revealed that their son Emir clicked the dazzling snap.

Neslisah captioned the endearing post, “My Best sundays ... photocredit : emir”.

The loved-up photo of Engin and Neslisah has won the hearts of the fans on photo-video sharing platform.



Earlier, Engin, who portrays titular role in historical drama series Dirilis: Ertugrul, treated his fans with an adorable photo of him with his pet dog.

Engin Altan turned to Instagram and shared the snap with his black dog.



The actor could be seen all smiling while gazing at his pet.