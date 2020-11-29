Anne Hathaway unveils the messy side of being a mother

Anne Hathaway detailed how she copes with the challenges of parenthood

American actor Anne Hathaway has come forth to detail her motherhood dilemmas and the side of the role that often goes unnoticed.

The mom-of-three recently sat down for a chat with Stellar where she detailed how she copes with the challenges of parenthood.

Speaking about the biggest challenge, the Les Miserables actor said: "During the lockdown? Can I curse? The [expletive] laundry.”

“But, you know, I'm always hesitant to frame things in the realm of challenges because I think it sets a tone.”

“As a mom, I've found tons of opportunities. There's obviously a learning curve—you just have to be kind to yourself with that because you do feel like you're doing everything wrong, especially in the early days,” she said.

"But it's more than just a challenge,” she added.

Speaking about the COVID-19 pandemic, Anne shared that she and her family had stuck with each other and spent quality time together. "The way we live and love is what we'll be remembered by,” she said.