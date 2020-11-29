Australia News Network debunks 'The Crown:' Former PM did not call Queen a pig

'The Crown's sixth episode of season four shows Australian PM calling Queen Elizabeth a pig

The Crown's fourth season has unleashed immense drama ever since it premiered earlier this month.



The series has ruffled a lot of feathers, including that of the Australia News Network, which came forth debunking allegations of their former Prime Minister calling Queen Elizabeth a pig.

In the sixth episode of the show, viewers see Australia's then-Prime Minister Bob Hawke (Richard Roxburgh) being interviewed by Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) about the arrival of Prince Charles and Princess Diana.

Hawke says, "An unelected non-Australian who lives on the other side of the world and, for all their good intentions, is a different breed. You wouldn't put a pig in charge of a herd of prime beef cattle, even if it did look good in a twinset and pearls," he adds.

This has been challenged by the Australia News Network which has claimed nothing of this sort happened.

"And while we've enjoyed your creative license, Hawke did not call the Queen a pig on our show and say, 'You wouldn't put a pig in charge of a herd of prime beef cattle, even if it does look good in twin set and pearls," hosts of ABC's show Four Corners said.



