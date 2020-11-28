Cardi B calls out Offset for having a ‘ridiculous’ show collection

Cardi B left fans in fits after she revealed Offset’s outrageously ‘ridiculous’ shoe collection.

The rapper took to Instagram stories for this hilarious jibe and the moment she flipped her camera, she exclaimed, “This is ridiculous. Guys when I tell you this man owns like, 3000 pairs of shoes--”

Suddenly though, Offset interrupted and corrected her by saying, “Its actualy 3200 pairs.”

Cardi was so floored by his confession that she added, “I think I own like 500 pair of shoes. This man has so much [expletive] sneakers. It’s not even funny… Jesus."