Demi Lovato slammed for ‘cooking’ turkey after ‘rescuing them from cruelty’

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
American singer Demi Lovato is facing the wrath of fans for roasting a turkey of her own after posing with those rescued from cruelty.
The 28-year-old Skyscraper crooner was branded a ‘hypocrite’ for first calling for an end to animal abuse by posing with rescued turkeys and later making one herself for Thanksgiving this year.
"TODAY IN CRINGE: Demi Lovato poses with turkey in photo promoting animal sanctuary that fights animal agriculture. Demi later makes turkey for Thanksgiving,” wrote one fan.
"I love you @ddlovato and I’m proud of your journey ..but this has really bothered me. Was it THAT turkey?! Who just longed to live?!" added another user.
"Demi lovato murdered a turkey in a Burberry button up,” said a third.
"Demi Lovato adopting a turkey to cook it anyway has sent me, I’m spiralling” said a fourth.
"Demi Lovato at an animal sanctuary holding a turkey. Then proceeds to cook a turkey,” another chimed in.