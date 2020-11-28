Miley Cyrus talks about ex Kaitlynn Carter in new song ‘Angels Like You’

Vocal powerhouse Miley Cyrus has taken over the spotlight after the release of her new album, Plastic Hearts.

And as many had guessed, the singer, 27, had also hinted at her relationship with former girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter in one of the songs.

Fans are convinced that the song, Angels Like You—third track on the album—is about Carter, whom she dated right after she parted ways with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth.

The lyrics to the song read: "Flowers in hand, waiting for me / Every word in poetry / Won't call me by name, only 'baby' / The more that you give, the less that I need / Everyone says I look happy / When it feels right.”



The two dated for a month back in 2019, after which Cyrus got into a relationship with Cody Simpson.