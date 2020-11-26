Jennifer Lopez teases new music in style as she appears wearing engagement ring amid criticism

Superstar Jennifer Lopez set pulses racing as she teased new music by sharing an incredible Instagram video ahead of the release of her track 'In The Morning' on Friday.



In the video, the 51-year-old can be seen performing with her engagement ring to show off her stunning way of capturing attention.

Jennifer's fans cannot cope with the shock after watching the sizzling video of their beloved star. The music sensation captioned the teaser with a series of hashtags including #InTheMorning, #MorningFace, #TurkeyEgg and #NewMusic.

Jennifer Lopez displayed her curves with a touch of fresh-faced make-up and her engagement ring from fiancé Alex Rodriguez.



Fans were quick to respond as they shared their appreciation in the comments section of both the video and cover.



One of her followers wrote: 'If this doesn’t break the internet nothing will.'

Others praised Jennifer Lopez for her ageless beauty and incredible personality as another responded: 'YOU’RE 51.......... IM JEALOUS.'

On Sunday, Jennifer Lopez - who performed awe-inspiring duet with Maluma at 2020 American Music Awards - received flak from fans as they alleged her of copying Beyonce.