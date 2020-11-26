close
Thu Nov 26, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
November 26, 2020

Jennifer Lopez teases new music in style as she appears wearing engagement ring amid criticism

Entertainment

Web Desk
Thu, Nov 26, 2020

Superstar Jennifer Lopez set pulses racing as she teased new music by sharing an incredible  Instagram video ahead of  the release of her track 'In The Morning' on Friday.

 In the video, the 51-year-old can be seen performing with her engagement ring to show off her  stunning way  of  capturing attention.

Jennifer's fans cannot cope with the shock after watching the sizzling video of their beloved star. The  music sensation  captioned the teaser with a series of hashtags including #InTheMorning, #MorningFace, #TurkeyEgg and #NewMusic.

Jennifer Lopez displayed her  curves with a touch of fresh-faced make-up and her engagement ring from fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Fans were quick to respond as they shared their appreciation in the comments section of both the video and cover.

One of her followers wrote:  'If this doesn’t break the internet nothing will.' 

Others praised Jennifer Lopez for her ageless beauty and incredible personality as another responded: 'YOU’RE 51.......... IM JEALOUS.' 

On Sunday,  Jennifer Lopez - who performed awe-inspiring duet with Maluma at 2020 American Music Awards  -  received flak from fans as they alleged her of copying Beyonce.

