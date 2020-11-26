Urwa Hocane, Farhan Saeed’s divorce rumours dismissed

Pakistani model and actress Urwa Hocane’s father has quashed rumours of separation and divorce of daughter and her husband Farhan Saeed and dubbed it fake and baseless.



Rumours were abuzz on social media that celebrity couple Farhan Saeed and Urwa had decided to call it quits amicably after four years of their marriage.

Breaking his silence on the divorce rumours of Urwa and Farhan, Makhdoom Chaudhry dubbed such news fake and baseless, saying that his daughter and son-in-law were living happily, according to a media outlet.

The celebrity couple tied the knot on December 16, 2016.

Chaudhary further said that Urwa and Farhan will celebrate their fourth wedding anniversary next month and in this regard he had made arrangement as well.

Meanwhile, Farhan and Urwa have yet to issue any official statement over the matter.